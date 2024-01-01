BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.05 per share, for a total transaction of 116,657.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,438,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 202,857,314.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,166,221 shares of company stock worth $44,052,518.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 1,827,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after buying an additional 54,442 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 101,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 498,079 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 14.65 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

