BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 385,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 182,165 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 425,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

MHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,266. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

