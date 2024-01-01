Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Star Foods by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:BSFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,118. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods ( NASDAQ:BSFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 686.20% and a negative net margin of 150.82%.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

