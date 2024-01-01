bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,470,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 21,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

BLUE stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.38. 7,591,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,403. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 39.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

