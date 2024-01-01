Bobcoin (BOBC) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $237.19 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official message board is twitter.com/2050_paris.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

