Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Hendershot Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,547.22 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,978.00 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,168.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,039.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

