Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BREZ remained flat at $11.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.