Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 120,153 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after buying an additional 511,874 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.03. 1,014,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.