Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $60.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $60,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. 4,946,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.