Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 10,271 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.51. 2,008,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,774. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.42 and a 1-year high of $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average of $198.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

