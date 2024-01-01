Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 7,161 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

