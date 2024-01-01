Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 295,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,098. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.