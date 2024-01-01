Bridgeworth LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 442,099 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

