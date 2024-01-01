Bridgeworth LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,838 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

