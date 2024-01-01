Bridgeworth LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,036. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

