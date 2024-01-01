Bridgeworth LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.