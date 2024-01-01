Bridgeworth LLC Has $95.43 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 10.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $95,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.