Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 129,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 57.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,938. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

