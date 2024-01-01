Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.93. 9,244,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,753,715. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

