Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.63. 2,342,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,077. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

