Bridgeworth LLC Sells 471 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.35. 21,346,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,819,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

