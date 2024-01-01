Bridgeworth LLC Sells 864 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

