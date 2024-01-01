Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,041,000 after buying an additional 21,309 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,339,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $976.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $903.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $548.01 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.