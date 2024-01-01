Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $548.01 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $976.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

