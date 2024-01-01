Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

BYFC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

