Brokerages Set Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

LXEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($11.40). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.