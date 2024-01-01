Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Down 3.0 %

Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 606,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,419. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

Brookfield Property Preferred Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

