Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,766,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BRSH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Bruush Oral Care has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $16.93.

Get Bruush Oral Care alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruush Oral Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruush Oral Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.