California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $63.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,005 shares of company stock valued at $204,875. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

