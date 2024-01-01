Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $238.86 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $235.23. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

