Callahan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,272 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA
Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:MA opened at $426.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
