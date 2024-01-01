Callahan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,272 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MA opened at $426.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.