Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $94.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

