Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Triad Investment Management raised its position in Entegris by 2.2% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 13,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $122.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.