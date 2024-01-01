Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,906 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.