Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,809 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $108.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

