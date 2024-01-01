Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

