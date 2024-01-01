Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 142.7% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.