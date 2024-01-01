Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE THO opened at $118.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.82.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.