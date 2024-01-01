Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

PAYX stock opened at $119.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

