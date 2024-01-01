Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 5,599 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $126.68.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

