Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.24. The company had a trading volume of 832,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.