Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,496,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,355,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camtek by 521.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $69.38. 293,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,491. Camtek has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

