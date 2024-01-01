Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000.

CGGR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 923,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,428. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

