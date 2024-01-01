Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Update

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,100 shares of company stock worth $207,090 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 208,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 206,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 913,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,099. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

