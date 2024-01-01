Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

