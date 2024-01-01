CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $227.32. 564,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.45. CDW has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $229.42.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CDW

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.