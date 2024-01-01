CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0593

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $47.81 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,774.11 or 1.00037326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011780 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010853 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00203285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05871654 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,418,683.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

