Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

