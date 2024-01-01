Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 2.7 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. 450,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,679. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Insider Transactions at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown purchased 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $29,914.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,544.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 91,611 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,546 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 76.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.