Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $86,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $756.92. 518,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,140. The company has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $682.70 and its 200-day moving average is $668.30. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $536.77 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

